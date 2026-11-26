Deputy Speaker of Parliament Kayesar Kamal has called for amending Article 70 of the Constitution to give lawmakers greater freedom to vote independently and establishing an independent parliamentary secretariat to strengthen the Jatiya Sangsad’s ability to hold the government accountable.

Speaking at a seminar in Dhaka on Thursday, he said Bangladesh’s parliamentary history had seen both democratic progress and serious setbacks, with some parliaments strengthening democratic institutions while others had weakened them and become rubber stamps for the executive.

The current parliament has an opportunity to correct those mistakes and make the institution more effective, he said.

Kamal identified Articles 70, 76, 77 and 79 of the Constitution as requiring attention. He called for revising Article 70 to ensure that MPs can exercise greater independence while retaining safeguards on matters of national interest.

He also stressed the need to enact a law under Article 76(3) to make parliamentary standing committees more independent and effective in scrutinising the executive.

“Unless that law is passed, we cannot oversee or scrutinise executive functions effectively,” he said.

On Article 79, the Deputy Speaker called for an independent parliamentary secretariat staffed by its own officials, rather than relying on civil servants deputed from other government offices.

He also urged competent professionals, particularly young people, to enter politics and contribute to strengthening Parliament.

Kamal was speaking at a seminar titled ‘How Can the Jatiya Sangsad Be Made More Efficient and Effective,’ organised by Dhaka Tribune with the support of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka. The event brought together policymakers, political representatives, academics and experts to discuss parliamentary institutions, democratic governance and accountability.