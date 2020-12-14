8 to die for killing minor girl after rape in Chattogram

A Chattogram tribunal on Monday sentenced eight people to death for killing a nine-year-old girl after rape in 2018, reports UNB.
Chattogram Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 judge Jamiul Haidar handed down the verdict.
The tribunal also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each.
The condemned convicts are- Belal Hossain alias Bijoy, Rabiul Islam alias Rubel, Hasibul Islam alias Liton, Aksan Mia alias Hasan, Mohammad Sujon, Meheraj alias Tutul, Manirul Islam Manu and Shahadat Hossain Soikat. Of them, Shahadat was tried in absentia.
According to the prosecution, the convicts picked up Meem, daughter of Jamal Uddin of Akbar Shah area, and took her to a building named Mamtaz Mahal in the area on 21 January, 2018.
Later, they raped the girl and strangled her to death.
Local people spotted the body of Meem near the stairs of a six-storey building on the same day.
Police arrested seven people after victim's mother Rabeya Begum filed a case with Akbar Shah police station.
In 2019, police submitted chargesheet against them.
During investigation, police came to know that the convicts killed the girl in a planned way centering an enmity with her mother.