Verdict in 3 plot scam cases against Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed, Saima Wazed today

He said the prosecution has successfully proved the allegations—through witness testimony and documentary evidence—against all 47 accused in the alleged plot allocation scam. “We are expecting the maximum punishment, which is life imprisonment, for all the accused,” Salam added.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 November fixed today (27 November) for delivering the judgment, after both the prosecution and defence completed their arguments on that day.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 framed charges in three of the six cases and issued arrest warrants for the accused on July 31. On the same day, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the remaining three identical cases.

Earlier, on 20 July, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib sent the cases to the trial courts, noting that the accused had failed to appear despite repeated court summons.