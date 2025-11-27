Verdict in 3 plot scam cases against Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed, Saima Wazed today
A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict today, Thursday, in three cases filed against 47 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over alleged irregularities in Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) plot allocations.
Public prosecutor for the complainant Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Mir Ahammed Salam said he hopes that all the accused, including the former prime minister and her children, will be convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
He said the prosecution has successfully proved the allegations—through witness testimony and documentary evidence—against all 47 accused in the alleged plot allocation scam. “We are expecting the maximum punishment, which is life imprisonment, for all the accused,” Salam added.
Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 November fixed today (27 November) for delivering the judgment, after both the prosecution and defence completed their arguments on that day.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 framed charges in three of the six cases and issued arrest warrants for the accused on July 31. On the same day, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the remaining three identical cases.
Earlier, on 20 July, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib sent the cases to the trial courts, noting that the accused had failed to appear despite repeated court summons.
On 1 July, the court ordered a gazette notification summoning 100 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
The ACC filed six cases between 12 and 14 January 2025, and submitted charge-sheets in all of them on 10 March.
According to the case documents, ACC deputy director Md Salahuddin filed the first case on January 14 against eight accused, including Hasina, over the alleged irregular allocation of a 10-katha plot in Purbachal. A charge-sheet in this case later named 12 accused.
On the same day, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed the second case against 15 accused, including Hasina and Joy; the charge-sheet later named 17.
On 13 January, Salahuddin filed another case against 15 people, including Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Radwan Mujib, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq. The charge-sheet named 17 accused.
Another case filed the same day accused 16 individuals, including Hasina, Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, with the charge-sheet listing 18 accused.
Additionally, a case was filed against Radwan Mujib and 15 others, with the charge-sheet also naming 18 accused.
On 12 January, ACC assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against 16 people, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul. The charge-sheet listed 18 accused.