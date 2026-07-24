President Shahabuddin resigns, Speaker to assume presidential duties

Under Article 50(3) of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the President may resign by submitting a signed letter addressed to the Speaker.

Article 54 provides that, if the office of the President becomes vacant, or if the President is unable to discharge the functions of the office due to absence, illness or any other reason, the Speaker shall perform the functions of the President until a new President is elected and assumes office.

Under Article 123(2) of the Constitution, if the office of the President falls vacant due to death, resignation or removal, a new President must be elected within 90 days. Under Article 48(1), the President is elected by a vote of the members of parliament.

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has a two-third majority in parliament, making its nominee the overwhelming favourite to become the next President.