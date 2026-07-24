President Shahabuddin resigns, Speaker to assume presidential duties
Senior BNP leaders have been holding discussions over the past several days on who should be nominated as Mohammed Shahabuddin’s successor.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned from office. Following the acceptance of his resignation letter, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has called a press conference, which will be held at 5:00 pm at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
With the office of the President now vacant, the Speaker will assume the duties of Acting President, in accordance with the Constitution, until a new President takes office.
Under Article 50(3) of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the President may resign by submitting a signed letter addressed to the Speaker.
Article 54 provides that, if the office of the President becomes vacant, or if the President is unable to discharge the functions of the office due to absence, illness or any other reason, the Speaker shall perform the functions of the President until a new President is elected and assumes office.
Under Article 123(2) of the Constitution, if the office of the President falls vacant due to death, resignation or removal, a new President must be elected within 90 days. Under Article 48(1), the President is elected by a vote of the members of parliament.
The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has a two-third majority in parliament, making its nominee the overwhelming favourite to become the next President.
Senior BNP leaders have been holding discussions over the past several days on who should be nominated as Mohammed Shahabuddin’s successor.
Earlier today, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad returned to Dhaka from Bangkok, where he had travelled on 19 July for medical treatment.
Although he had originally been scheduled to return on Sunday, he cut short his visit and arrived in Bangladesh two days ahead of schedule.
Speaking to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:15 pm, before the resignation was announced, the Speaker said he had no knowledge of any plan by the President to step down.
Noting that he had been abroad, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad stated that if the President were to resign, the resignation letter would be submitted to the Speaker. In that case, the Speaker would assume the functions of Acting President under the Constitution, while the Jatiya Sangsad would elect a new President within 90 days.
Speculation over President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s possible resignation had intensified in political circles over the past several days.
On Thursday, informed sources indicated that he had become mentally prepared to step down. One source familiar with the matter also claimed that, during a meeting with senior officials at Bangabhaban, the President had spoken of making preparations for his departure from office.
Mohammed Shahabuddin assumed office as Bangladesh's 22nd President on 24 April 2023, during the tenure of the Awami League government, for a constitutional term of five years. His term had been due to expire in April 2028, but he resigned nearly two years before completing his tenure.
Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government during the July 2024 mass uprising, Mohammed Shahabuddin's continuation in office became the subject of sustained political debate.
The discussion intensified after the BNP returned to power following the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election. His resignation has now brought about a change at the country's highest constitutional office.