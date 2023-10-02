Police to take strict action against programme without permission: DMP chief

Newly appointed commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman has said police will take strict actions as per DMP ordinance if any organisation tries to hold any programmes without permission in the city.

He said this at a ‘meet the press’ event at the media and public relations centre at DMP headquarters in the city on Monday morning.

Replying to a question on the US visa policy, Habibur Rahman said visa policy is a country’s internal matter and the police have nothing to be worried about it.

Saying that controlling the use of illegal arms in the upcoming national election is one of the major challenges for police, he said the DMP has capacity to play its role in ensuring a fair election.