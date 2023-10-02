Police to take strict action against programme without permission: DMP chief

Newly appointed commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman has said police will take strict actions as per DMP ordinance if any organisation tries to hold any programmes without permission in the city.
He said this at a ‘meet the press’ event at the media and public relations centre at DMP headquarters in the city on Monday morning.
Replying to a question on the US visa policy, Habibur Rahman said visa policy is a country’s internal matter and the police have nothing to be worried about it.
Saying that controlling the use of illegal arms in the upcoming national election is one of the major challenges for police, he said the DMP has capacity to play its role in ensuring a fair election.
‘Message to commissioner’ to increase quality of service
The newly appointed DMP commissioner said an initiative called ‘message to commissioner’ would be rolled out to increase the quality of service in police stations.
“Anyone will be able to send a message to the commissioner if the victim fails to get service from the police stations. Also, people will be able to send message to me directly if they don’t receive service at DB (Detective Branch),” said Habibur Rahman.
Terming traffic jams one of the major problems of the city, Habibur Rahman said, “I held my first meeting with the DMP traffic department. I heard the problems and started working to ease traffic congestion.”