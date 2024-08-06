Students Against Discrimination wants Dr Yunus to be head of interim govt
Students Against Discrimination said they wants Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus to become the head of interim government.
Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the platforms, placed the demand at a video message in early Tuesday.
He said they are presenting the outline of the interim government with Dr Yunus as the head.
They have spoken to Dr Yunus and he agreed to take this big responsibility to save Bangladesh at the call of students and people, he added.