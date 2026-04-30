Biman signs agreement with Boeing for 14 brand new aircraft

He said the agreement is expected to contribute beyond aviation by supporting tourism growth, boosting economic activity and creating skilled employment opportunities through technology transfer and workforce development in Bangladesh.

Biman said it remains a key lifeline for Bangladeshi expatriate workers worldwide, and the new aircraft will ensure safer, more reliable and more comfortable travel for passengers.

The airline described the deal as a milestone in its transformation journey, marking a new chapter for both Biman and Bangladesh's aviation sector, while moving the country closer to its goal of becoming a regional aviation hub.