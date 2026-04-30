Biman signs agreement with Boeing for 14 brand new aircraft
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited has finalised a landmark agreement with The Boeing Company to acquire 14 aircraft, including 10 wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 4 narrow-body 737 MAX jets.
The deal aligns with the government's "Bangladesh First" vision, which prioritises economic growth, stronger global connectivity and improved passenger experience, according to a press release issued by Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited.
"The new fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft will modernise Biman's fleet, enhance operational efficiency and expand its international route network, strengthening Bangladesh's position in the global aviation market," said Kaizer Sohel Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
He said the agreement is expected to contribute beyond aviation by supporting tourism growth, boosting economic activity and creating skilled employment opportunities through technology transfer and workforce development in Bangladesh.
Biman said it remains a key lifeline for Bangladeshi expatriate workers worldwide, and the new aircraft will ensure safer, more reliable and more comfortable travel for passengers.
The airline described the deal as a milestone in its transformation journey, marking a new chapter for both Biman and Bangladesh's aviation sector, while moving the country closer to its goal of becoming a regional aviation hub.