Youths made to do squats for playing on DU field, DUCSU member faces outrage on social media

Several teenagers and young men were forced to hold their ears and do squats for coming to play on the central field of the University of Dhaka, allegedly by Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) member Sarba Mitra Chakma.

DUCSU Sports Secretary Arman Hossain was also present at the scene. The incident has triggered widespread criticism on social media.

A video of the incident went viral on Facebook Sunday. The footage shows around 30 teenagers and young men standing in a line at the southeastern corner of the university’s central field, holding their ears and doing squats. Sarba Mitra Chakma can be seen standing in front of them holding a stick. The incident reportedly took place on 6 January.