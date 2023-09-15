RSF urges to restitute Rozina Islam’s passport

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has written a letter to foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, requesting him to take steps to restitute the passport of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam and guarantee the protection of her human rights, with a particular focus on her right to freedom of movement.

The United States (US) embassy in Dhaka endorsed the letter through a message on its verified X (former Twitter) handle on Friday afternoon.

In its letter, the global press freedom watchdog noted the pressing situation faced by journalist and human rights defender Rozina Islam, who has been subjected to constant judicial harassment and had her passport apprehended.