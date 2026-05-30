"Donald Trump" buffalo main attraction at the zoo, father-son living in Philippines even pay a visit
There was a crowd of visitors standing in front of Block L-7 of the National Zoo in Mirpur of the capital. Pushing through the crowd, some tried to get closer, while others stood back taking photos and recording videos on their mobile phones. A father lifted his young son onto his shoulders and placed a mobile phone in the boy’s hands. The boy was trying his best to record a video.
All this was happening today, Saturday at around 2:30 pm. The animal that the father and son were filming at the zoo was the viral albino buffalo. The animal has already become known in the country and abroad as “Donald Trump.” Every day, visitors gather in that section of the zoo just to get a glimpse of the buffalo.
Later, speaking to the father and son, it was learnt that the father’s name was Abu Sufian. He came to the zoo with his son Safwan. Sufian said they live in the Philippines with their family. They came to the country for Eid-ul-Azha. After celebrating Eid at their village home in Joypurhat, they returned to Dhaka on Friday. They are currently staying in Dhanmondi at his sister-in-law’s house. From there, he brought his son to the zoo.
Sufian told Prothom Alo, “My son saw the buffalo ‘Donald Trump’ on television. Since then, he kept insisting on coming to the zoo. As soon as we returned to Dhaka, I brought him here. He was very happy to see the buffalo up close.”
Safwan was also very excited. He said, “I feel very happy.”
The level of public interest around the buffalo was extraordinarily high. Some visitors came with their families and were taking photos, while others were showing the animal to their children. Many visitors said they had come after hearing about the buffalo “Donald Trump” through social media and various news outlets.
Third-grade student Sabiha Islam came to the zoo with her uncle Delwar Hossain from the Begunbari of Aminbazar. But simply seeing it from a distance was not satisfying for her. So she asked for her uncle’s mobile phone and went to record a video of the buffalo.
However, she then found that there was no free space left on the phone. Not giving up, Sabiha herself deleted some old photos and videos from the phone. After clearing storage in two steps, she was finally able to record a video of the buffalo “Donald Trump.”
Sabiha said that ever since she saw news of the famous buffalo on television, she had wanted to see it up close. “I saw the buffalo ‘Donald Trump’ on TV. Then I told my uncle that I want to see Trump. So he brought me here,” said Sabiha.
However, seeing the buffalo from a distance and recording a video did not fully satisfy her. She wanted to go inside the block and see the animal closer. She looked at her uncle and said, “Uncle, let’s go inside.”
Her uncle Delwar Hossain said, “We can’t go there.” Then, pointing to two police officers on duty inside the enclosure, Sabiha asked, “Those people over there, why did they go inside?”
Her uncle explained, “They are police, so they were able to go closer.” Hearing this, little Sabihah quickly replied, “I will also become a police officer when I grow up. Then can’t I go inside too?” Her question made her uncle laugh.
Zoo overcrowded
During this Eid holiday, an overwhelming crowd of visitors has been seen at the National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka. This afternoon the traffic congestion had already begun nearly three-quarters of a kilometer away from the zoo, starting from Rainkhola Mor. Many people were seen walking toward the zoo with their families.
At the entrance, a long queue was seen in front of the ticket counters. Parents were waiting with their children, holding their hands or carrying them on their shoulders. Some stood under umbrellas, while others took shelter in the shade of trees. Some family members had gone to collect tickets.
Almost all pathways inside the zoo were bustling with visitors.
The crowd in front of various animal enclosures at the zoo was strikingly large. Some visitors were taking photos in front of the tiger enclosure, while others were busy observing lions, elephants, or giraffes. Children were seen curiously watching different animals. Some even stretched out their hands, trying to call the animals closer.
Many people were also seen taking selfies with family and friends. Several families were resting in the shade of trees, while others sat on mats or blankets spread out on the ground. Some were spending time in small groups on the green grass. A few had even brought food from home and were picnicking there.
However, the largest crowd had gathered around the "Donald Trump" enclosure. Everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the albino buffalo.