"Donald Trump" buffalo main attraction at the zoo, father-son living in Philippines even pay a visit

There was a crowd of visitors standing in front of Block L-7 of the National Zoo in Mirpur of the capital. Pushing through the crowd, some tried to get closer, while others stood back taking photos and recording videos on their mobile phones. A father lifted his young son onto his shoulders and placed a mobile phone in the boy’s hands. The boy was trying his best to record a video.

All this was happening today, Saturday at around 2:30 pm. The animal that the father and son were filming at the zoo was the viral albino buffalo. The animal has already become known in the country and abroad as “Donald Trump.” Every day, visitors gather in that section of the zoo just to get a glimpse of the buffalo.