PM’s China visit: investment and political ties take priority

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is due to hold talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today, Thursday, during his first visit to China.

In the meeting between the two top leaders, investment and closer political ties are expected to receive particular emphasis in the broader framework of bilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Beijing have given such indications regarding the prime minister’s China visit.

Officials in Dhaka are hopeful that the visit could open up a new horizon in Dhaka-Beijing relations.

Four months after assuming office as prime minister following his victory in the national election in February, Tarique Rahman is now in China after first visiting Malaysia on his maiden state tour abroad. His China visit has drawn international attention.

Diplomatic analysts believe the trip has acquired added significance against the backdrop of geopolitical competition involving China, India and the United States in the regional and international arena.