Army chief meets president Shahabuddin

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Saturday paid a courtesy call on president Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

"During the meeting, the president was apprised of the overall activities of the force by the army chief," president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Division, said the Bangladesh Army is playing a commendable role in the welfare of the countrymen and providing security to the lives and property.