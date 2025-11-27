Interpol notice under process against Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman
A process is underway to serve Interpol notice against Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, fugitive death sentence awarded accused in a case of crime against humanity.
Officials at the Police Headquarters confirmed the development saying that the process is underway following the verdict of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) that sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Kamal to death for ordering a crackdown on the student-led July Uprising.