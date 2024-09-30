Public service recruitment: Interim govt forms committee to review age limit
The interim government has formed a committee to review the current age limit for entry into government jobs amid a movement that has been going on for a few days.
Former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury has been made the head of the committee. He is also the chief of the commission formed to reform the public administration.
Public administration ministry secretary is the member secretary of the committee that has been asked to submit its recommendations within seven days.
Public administration ministry senior secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman disclosed this at a media conference Monday afternoon.