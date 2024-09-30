Bangladesh

Public service recruitment: Interim govt forms committee to review age limit

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Several hundred job seekers demonstrate in front of the residence of the chief adviser of the interim government in Dhaka on 30 September 2024Sazid Hossain

The interim government has formed a committee to review the current age limit for entry into government jobs amid a movement that has been going on for a few days.

Former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury has been made the head of the committee. He is also the chief of the commission formed to reform the public administration.

Public administration ministry secretary is the member secretary of the committee that has been asked to submit its recommendations within seven days.

Public administration ministry senior secretary  Md Mokhlesur Rahman disclosed this at a media conference Monday afternoon.

