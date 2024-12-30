We’ve communication with both Myanmar Army, Arakan Army: Home adviser

Home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said Bangladesh has been maintaining communication with both the Myanmar government and Arakan Army over the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The home adviser said this to the media while visiting the bordering Domdomia area of Naf River in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar today.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury informed the media that the Arakan Army has been controlling all of the 271-km border of Bangladesh-Myanmar. On the other hand the country is being run by the Myanmar government. As a result, Bangladesh is communicating with both sides about the border issues.