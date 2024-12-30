We’ve communication with both Myanmar Army, Arakan Army: Home adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said Bangladesh has been maintaining communication with both the Myanmar government and Arakan Army over the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
The home adviser said this to the media while visiting the bordering Domdomia area of Naf River in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar today.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury informed the media that the Arakan Army has been controlling all of the 271-km border of Bangladesh-Myanmar. On the other hand the country is being run by the Myanmar government. As a result, Bangladesh is communicating with both sides about the border issues.
Addressing the Rohingya crisis, the adviser said, “Already an expert on the Rohingya crisis, Khalilur Rahman, has been appointed. He has been observing the situation round-the-clock. We don’t have any problems in the border area. Members of the BGB, Coast Guard and other forces have been carrying out their duties maintaining the highest level of cautiousness. Importance is being given so that the law and order situation remains normal there.”
He also informed the media that another 50,000-60,000 Rohingya people have entered Bangladesh due to the violence in Rakhine state in Myanmar.
Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further expressed that the names of the newly entered Rohingyas have not been registered. A decision on whether their names will be registered or not from the highest level of the government is necessary. No decision has been made in this regard, he added.
He said the new Rohingyas entered Bangladesh due to humanitarian issues. That is why their repatriation has become a tougher issue.
Responding to another question, the adviser said the drug issue is a long-time problem for Teknaf. There were a few criminals at Jaliar Dia char, which falls within the Bangladesh territory, who used to control the drug trade. They have been removed after the incumbent government took power.
Calling on the people from the border area to share information on drug business with the law enforcement agencies, he said it would be possible to bring the drugs business under control. For this, all the people of the bordering area have to share information with the law enforcers.
He also remarked that it is not safe to fish at Naf River now. A decision will be made in this regard once the situation improves.