Eight more die of dengue, 2,164 new cases

Eight more people – three in Dhaka and five in other districts –died of dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, taking the death toll this year to 493.
Besides, 2,164 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin on Tuesday evening, the health directorate said a total of 842 dengue patients are now receiving treatment in hospitals in the capital city, while 1,326 are in different districts.
A total of 104,359 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 50,170 in Dhaka and 54,789 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
A total of 204 people died from dengue in July and 242 in this month.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.