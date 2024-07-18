Metrorail service suspended at 5:30pm for the day
The operation of Dhaka metrorail has been suspended for the day at 5:30pm, due to widespread movement by quota reform protesters across the capital city.
The metrorail authorities issued a notice in this regard, saying that the decision was taken in public interests. The last train departed at 5:30 pm from Motijheel station for Uttara North Station.
Earlier, the metro rail stations at Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, and Shewrapara were closed when the quota reform protesters set fire under the metro rail station at Mirpur-10.
The operating entity, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), sincerely regretted the inconveniences due to the service suspension.
The DMTCL sources said there have been no damages to the metrorail infrastructures so far. However, any untoward incident may lead to a disaster since the metrorail is powered by electricity.
Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, public relations officer for the DMTCL, told Prothom ALo, “It has been decided not to run the metro rail after 5:30pm. The station gates will be closed, and all trains will be kept at the Uttara depot after 5:30pm.”