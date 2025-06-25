NBR Unity Council rejects finance adviser’s dialogue offer

The NBR Reform Unity Council on Wednesday rejected the finance adviser’s call for a dialogue aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis surrounding the proposed restructuring of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Unity Council president and additional commissioner Hassan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar made the announcement at a press briefing on the premises of the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

In a written statement, Rikabdar said the government has yet to withdraw its plan to restructure the NBR and instead of establishing it as an autonomous and specialised department under the finance ministry it is backtracking from earlier positions.

He further stated that as representatives of the NBR Reform Unity Council were not invited to the discussion scheduled for Thursday, no one from the Council would participate.

“We have not been given an opportunity to join the dialogue; therefore, our participation is not possible,” he said.