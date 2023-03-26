Nation celebrating Independence Day

The nation is celebrating the 53rd Independence and National Day today in a befitting manner, reports BSS.

President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will give separate messages on the eve of the day.

The day’s programmes will begin by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of sun while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Bands of different forces will play music at different important points in Dhaka.

Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands will be illuminated with colourful lights.

The National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar will be the main venue of the day’s celebration.

President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.