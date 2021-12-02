‘84pc women face sexual harassment’

Some 1,182 incidents of sexual harassments were recorded in the country in the first 10 months of the year from January to October.

Of these, 955 were rapes, 220 gang rapes and 259 were attempted rapes. At the same time, about 84 per cent women in the country have faced sexual harassment in some form or various forms on the roads, in public transports, at educational institutions, in the workplace and also at home.