Home minister terms Babul Akter 'cunning'

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the complaints lodged by former police official Babul Akter on custodial torture will be investigated.

He also cast his trust in the investigating agency – Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) – and described Babul as a clever man.

The home minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters after attending a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Mohila Oikya Parishad at the national museum on Saturday.