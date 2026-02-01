Unlabelled AI videos fuel confusion ahead of polls

As the election approaches, social media platforms are flooded with campaign content promoting political parties. Many of the videos circulating on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok are created using artificial intelligence (AI).

However, in most cases, these videos are not identified as AI-generated, increasing the risk of voter confusion.

Between 1 and 15 January—the month preceding the vote—fact-checking organisation Dismislab identified around 800 such AI-generated videos. The organisation published an analysis of these videos on its website yesterday, Saturday. It found that 60 per cent of the AI videos posted on Facebook carried no label or identifier indicating that they were AI-generated.