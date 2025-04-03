Dr Yunus to hold bilateral talks with Narendra Modi tomorrow
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold “bilateral talks” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Bangkok on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit.
“The talks will be held from 12:10 pm to 12:30 pm (local time),” CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed it to BSS here.
Prof Yunus is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with BIMSTEC leaders on the sidelines of the summit tomorrow, including meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing.
Besides, he will deliver his speech at BIMSTEC Summit tomorrow while the BIMSTEC chairmanship will officially be handed over to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser.
BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey will also meet the chief adviser.
Thailand's Minister for Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) Varawut Silpa-archa and Thailand's Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai called on Yunus today.
Prof Yunus arrived in the Thai capital on Thursday to join the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.