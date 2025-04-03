Dr Yunus to hold bilateral talks with Narendra Modi tomorrow

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will hold “bilateral talks” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Bangkok on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit.

“The talks will be held from 12:10 pm to 12:30 pm (local time),” CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed it to BSS here.

Prof Yunus is also scheduled to hold a number of meetings with BIMSTEC leaders on the sidelines of the summit tomorrow, including meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing.