DCs place 498 proposals, including airport in Noakhali and economic zone in Gazipur

The conference is held under the supervision of the Cabinet Division. In the presence of ministers and secretaries, proposals submitted by DCs on various ministries and divisions are discussed and decisions are made. As representatives of the government at the field level, DCs are responsible for policymaking, implementing development programs, and coordinating various activities. Therefore, their proposals and this conference are considered important.

This Saturday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani will present various details of the DC Conference at a press briefing at the Secretariat. It has been learned that after the inauguration ceremony tomorrow, Sunday, divisional commissioners and DCs will participate in an open discussion with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

On the first day, discussions will cover the Prime Minister’s Office and its affiliated agencies, as well as the ministries of health, education, primary and mass education, and law. After the first day’s sessions, DCs will pay a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban.