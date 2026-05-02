DCs place 498 proposals, including airport in Noakhali and economic zone in Gazipur
Deputy commissioners have put forward various proposals, including establishing an economic zone in Gazipur, a new 1000-bed hospital in Rangpur, an international-standard airport in Noakhali, and appointing public prosecutors (PP) and government pleaders (GP) through competitive examinations. The Cabinet Division has selected a total of 498 such proposals submitted by deputy commissioners for discussion.
These proposals will be discussed at the four-day Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Conference starting tomorrow, Sunday, where government policymakers will provide necessary directives. The conference will be held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital and will continue until 6 May. A total of 34 sessions are scheduled.
This will be the first Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Conference since the formation of the new government led by the BNP following the 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the conference. Additionally, this time the DCs will pay courtesy calls on the President and the Speaker of the National Parliament, which did not happen last time.
Sources related to the Cabinet Division say that, on the occasion of this conference, divisional commissioners and DCs submitted 1,729 proposals from across the country. Out of these, 498 proposals have been selected for discussion.
Proposal to release budget funds by 15 April
The proposals include, releasing all national budget funds by 15 April, upgrading the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway to eight lanes, establishing government primary schools in tea gardens, making education free for all disabled students from poor families on a district basis, introducing a unified curriculum and assessment system to ensure learning for all children, formulating policies for establishing Qawmi madrasas, and appointing teachers in relevant languages to ensure mother-tongue instruction for students from small ethnic communities.
Implementation of previous decisions
Decisions taken at the DC Conference are implemented in three phases: short-term, medium-term, and long-term. Medium- and long-term decisions naturally take more time to implement.
According to sources, among the decisions taken at the previous DC Conference held during the interim government, 61per cent of short-term decisions have been implemented. So far, 35 per cent of medium-term decisions and 16 per cent of long-term decisions have been implemented.
The four-day conference
The conference is held under the supervision of the Cabinet Division. In the presence of ministers and secretaries, proposals submitted by DCs on various ministries and divisions are discussed and decisions are made. As representatives of the government at the field level, DCs are responsible for policymaking, implementing development programs, and coordinating various activities. Therefore, their proposals and this conference are considered important.
This Saturday afternoon, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani will present various details of the DC Conference at a press briefing at the Secretariat. It has been learned that after the inauguration ceremony tomorrow, Sunday, divisional commissioners and DCs will participate in an open discussion with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
On the first day, discussions will cover the Prime Minister’s Office and its affiliated agencies, as well as the ministries of health, education, primary and mass education, and law. After the first day’s sessions, DCs will pay a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban.
On the second day, Monday, discussions will be held on the Ministry of Finance and various other ministries and divisions. On that day, DCs will also attend a courtesy meeting and exchange views with the Speaker of the National Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
On the third day, 5 May, discussions will include the Armed Forces Division, the Power Division, and the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, among others. On the same day, DCs will pay a courtesy call on the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court building. There will also be discussions on matters related to the Election Commission.
On the final day, 6 May, discussions will focus on the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Public Administration, and several other ministries. That night, a meeting of the Bangladesh Administration Service Association with the Prime Minister will be held at the Bangladesh–China Friendship Convention Center in the capital. DCs and other administrative cadre officials will have dinner with the Prime Minister there.