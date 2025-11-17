Death sentence is the appropriate justice for Sheikh Hasina: Akhter Hossen
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossen has described the death sentence handed down to Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity as appropriate justice.
He has also urged the Indian government to send Sheikh Hasina, who is currently absconding in India, back to Bangladesh.
In a video message sent to the media today, Monday, Akhter Hossen said, “We call upon the government of India not to shelter the killer Sheikh Hasina, who carried out mass killings against the people of Bangladesh and perpetrated crimes against humanity, but to hand her over to the Bangladeshi justice system.”
Akhter Hossen further stated that the death sentence is the rightful punishment for Sheikh Hasina. Only through execution of this verdict, he said, can justice be fully established for the mass killings and crimes against humanity committed by her.
Urging the government to carry out the verdict without delay, he added that the implementation of the sentence against Sheikh Hasina would set an important precedent before the world.
According to Akhter Hossen, “Sheikh Hasina not only delivered provocative speeches; today’s judgment has proved that she ordered the shooting and killing of people, authorised the use of lethal weapons, deployed entire forces to murder citizens, and had people burned to death.”