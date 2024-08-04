All courts to remain closed indefinitely
All the proceedings of the Appellate Division and High Court (HC) Division of the Supreme Court (SC) will remain closed for an indefinite period from Monday.
Supreme Court Administration through separate notifications said the legal and official proceedings of the Appellate Division, HC Division, lower courts, and tribunals will remain closed till further order.
Signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, the notices said the chief justice would take necessary measures for urgent matters during the closure.
The chief justice would also pass the order to conduct trial proceedings by forming emergency benches at the High Court Division at any time for urgent matters.
The chief justice would order any lower courts or tribunals to conduct trial proceedings at any time for urgent matters, said a notice, adding: "One or more magistrates at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court or Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court would be in charge all the time as per the constitutional obligation."