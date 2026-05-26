Eid travel: Special train coaches introduced for women
Bangladesh Railway has introduced special coaches for women passengers on train services ahead of Eid-ul-Azha following the directive of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The special coaches have been added to the Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route of Jayantika Express and the non-stop Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route of Sonar Bangla Express to ensure safer and more comfortable travel for women passengers during the Eid rush.
Bangladesh Railway Director General Md Afzal Hossain formally inaugurated the service yesterday by seeing off women passengers travelling in the special coach of Jayantika Express from Kamalapur Railway Station.
The special service, launched yesterday will continue until Wednesday ahead of Eid, according to BNP Media Cell.