Eid travel: Special train coaches introduced for women

Bangladesh Railway has introduced special coaches for women passengers on train services ahead of Eid-ul-Azha following the directive of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The special coaches have been added to the Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route of Jayantika Express and the non-stop Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route of Sonar Bangla Express to ensure safer and more comfortable travel for women passengers during the Eid rush.