CA directs creating fund to manage looted assets

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday directed the authorities concerned to form a fund to manage the looted assets and money.

"The chief adviser instructed to form the looted money management fund, which will be used for public welfare," chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday afternoon following a meeting on the progress of recovering the laundered money.

He said the looted money management fund will be used for the welfare of the poor people as a decision was taken to this end at a meeting today, Monday.

The meeting was held at the state guest house Jamuna with the chief adviser in the chair.

Speaking at the press briefing, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said the fund will be created following the existing laws. "If necessary, the law will be amended to form the fund," he said.

The Bangladesh Bank governor said he hoped that it would be possible to create this fund within the tenure of the interim government but the elected government should continue it.