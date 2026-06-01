41 Bangladeshi pilgrims died during Hajj in Saudi Arabia so far this year
Two more Bangladeshi pilgrims have died while performing the holy Hajj in Saudi Arabia. They passed away yesterday, Sunday.
The information was released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Hajj Management Portal. According to the portal’s latest update, a total of 41 Bangladeshis have died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage to date.
The two individuals who died yesterday have been identified as Md Abdul Majid and Md Shahjahan Ali.
Abdul Majid, who is from Naogaon passed away in Medina. Meanwhile, Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Khilgaon area in Dhaka, died in Mecca.
Of the 41 Bangladeshi pilgrims who have died in Saudi Arabia so far, 27 were men and 14 were women. Statistics show that 30 deaths occurred in Mecca, while 11 took place in Medina.
Following the completion of the holy Hajj, pilgrims are now returning home from Saudi Arabia. According to yesterday’s data, 11,613 pilgrims have returned to Bangladesh so far.
The holy Hajj was held this year on 26 May. The first Hajj flight departed on 18 April, with the final outbound flight on 21 May. Return flights began on 30 May and are scheduled to continue until 30 June.
This year, approximately 78,500 people from Bangladesh travelled to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage. Among them, 4,565 went under government management, while 73,935 travelled via private agencies.
According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, more than 1.5 million (15 lakh) worshippers from across the globe travelled to the country to perform Hajj this year.