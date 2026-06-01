41 Bangladeshi pilgrims died during Hajj in Saudi Arabia so far this year

Two more Bangladeshi pilgrims have died while performing the holy Hajj in Saudi Arabia. They passed away yesterday, Sunday.

The information was released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Hajj Management Portal. According to the portal’s latest update, a total of 41 Bangladeshis have died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage to date.

The two individuals who died yesterday have been identified as Md Abdul Majid and Md Shahjahan Ali.