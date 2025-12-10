Dhaka, Canberra pledge for robust partnership

The 6th round of Senior Officials’ Talks (SOT) between Bangladesh and Australia held in Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release.

Ambassador Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary (Bilateral–East and West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South and Central Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Government of Australia led the respective delegations.

With the commitment to strengthen the evergrowing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, the 6th SOT held in a warm and cordial atmosphere.