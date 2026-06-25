Lifetime honour for Idol sculptor Haripada Pal: A special recognition

Yet the life of an artist is not only about creation, it is also about endurance.

Haripada Pal’s personal life has been marked by profound sorrow. He lost his eldest daughter to pneumonia and his only son during the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to care for his chronically ill wife. Despite such immense grief, his dedication to art has never faltered.

The most emotional moment of the afternoon came when he rose to speak after receiving the honour.

With a trembling voice, he said, “I only wish that as long as my hands can work, I may continue to bring the feeling of the divine to people through clay. Keep me here as long as I can create; when I can no longer do so, then take me away.”

A deep silence filled the hall. Many in the audience were visibly moved. In that moment, Haripada Pal transcended the identity of an idol sculptor and became a symbol of artistic devotion itself, a man who sees art not as a profession, but as a form of prayer.