Tarique Rahman hasn’t sought travel pass yet: Foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has not yet applied for a “travel pass” to return to the country.

He disclosed the matter in response to a query from newspersons today, Tuesday.

When asked about the travel pass for Tarique Rahman, who is currently in London, United Kingdom, Touhid Hossain said, “It will be issued if he wishes. However, as far as I know, he has not yet requested for it.”