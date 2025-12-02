Tarique Rahman hasn’t sought travel pass yet: Foreign adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said that BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has not yet applied for a “travel pass” to return to the country.
He disclosed the matter in response to a query from newspersons today, Tuesday.
When asked about the travel pass for Tarique Rahman, who is currently in London, United Kingdom, Touhid Hossain said, “It will be issued if he wishes. However, as far as I know, he has not yet requested for it.”
When asked about Tarique Rahman’s passport, the foreign adviser said, “I cannot say whether he has a passport.”
Touhid Hossain said that the foreign ministry has no specific information regarding Tarique Rahman’s return.
The foreign adviser said that the government is prepared to take former prime minister Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment. If physicians consider it necessary and the party decides accordingly, then it may be done.