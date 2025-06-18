NCP won't support old appointment practices in constitutional bodies: Nahid
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Wednesday said his party does not support appointments to constitutional institutions under previous rules and practices.
He made the remark during a break in the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Wednesday.
“We have reached a consensus on the National Constitutional Council (NCC). Through this, appointments to key state and constitutional positions will be made. On behalf of the National Citizens' Party, we have expressed support for the NCC,” Nahid said.
He acknowledged differences among parties on the formation process of the council, saying, “Many parties have differing views on its structure. We also have some alternative proposals in this regard. However, in principle, a significant number of parties have taken a stand in favour of the NCC.”
The NCP chief highlighted past concerns with key institutions, saying, “There has been extensive discussion around the election commission. From past experience, we know how important institutions like the National Human Rights Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and Election Commission were politicised. Therefore, we do not support any appointments to these bodies under the old laws and previous rules.”
He said a proposal has been put forward by the consensus commission.
“We have said those opposing the NCC should present alternative proposals, if any, because this concern must be addressed. It is imperative to ensure that constitutional institutions remain neutral,” he added.
Expressing hope for collective progress, Nahid said, “I believe all parties will come to a consensus in the national interest, rising above party lines and showing respect for the aspirations of a democratic state.”
Describing the formation of the NCC as a step towards balancing power, Nahid said, “Our journey towards a new Bangladesh aims to reduce the overwhelming power of the executive branch. That is why we support the formation of the NCC. The NCC should not have the authority to appoint the head of the armed forces. Besides, the president and the chief justice should not be part of the council. This issue requires further discussion.”
About concerns raised by NCC opponents, he said, “Some argue that this weakens the executive branch or the prime minister’s authority. We have clearly said that there is no reason to think so. Determining who will be appointed to these institutions is not the responsibility of the executive. In fact, the way the prime minister exercised power previously was unfair and undemocratic. We must break away from that system and culture.”