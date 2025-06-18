NCP won't support old appointment practices in constitutional bodies: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Wednesday said his party does not support appointments to constitutional institutions under previous rules and practices.

He made the remark during a break in the second phase of talks between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Wednesday.

“We have reached a consensus on the National Constitutional Council (NCC). Through this, appointments to key state and constitutional positions will be made. On behalf of the National Citizens' Party, we have expressed support for the NCC,” Nahid said.