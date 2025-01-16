July proclamation talks to continue, a committee likely
There will be more discussions on the proclamation of the July mass uprising, while the authorities will soon set an action plan in consultation with political parties and are likely to form a committee in this regard.
Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul made the disclosure while briefing the media following a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders regarding the proclamation at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.
The adviser said all the participants agreed on the need for a proclamation on the July mass uprising. “They all said there is a need for such a proclamation. However, many suggestions were offered in this regard. In a broad sense, the proclamation should accommodate contributions of all, note the timeline, and clarify its political or legal nature.”
The meeting laid emphasis on formulating the proclamation in consultation as well as consensus with all political forces, students, and the people who were in favour of the July uprising.
“It should take the required time but avoid any unnecessary delay. All agreed that this proclamation should be made through a consensus and more intensive discussion with all,” he said, adding all expressed hope for a unanimous proclamation with the spirit of the July uprising.
In response to a query, Asif Nazrul further said, “There might be further discussions, bilateral dialogues, or even a committee in this regard. We will actively consider their suggestions and, accordingly, determine an action plan soon."
When asked about a timeline for the declaration, he noted, “All participating parties and student organisations suggested formulation of a unanimous proclamation. It should take the required time – neither a hurry, nor a delay. To this respect, some proposed formation of a committee to hold discussions. We will consider the proposals and make a decision soon.”