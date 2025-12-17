Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi marks 54th Victory Day with solemn commemoration

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi commemorated the 54th Victory Day of Bangladesh at the Maitri Hall of the High Commission premises, bringing together a large and distinguished gathering of senior Indian officials, war veterans, cultural figures, members of civil society and friends of Bangladesh, reports a press release.

Welcoming the guests, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mr. Riaz Hamidullah, expressed his appreciation for the strong presence and solidarity, saying, “In all humility, I would like to thank each of you, as friends of Bangladesh, for joining us.”