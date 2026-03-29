They wrote, spoke and sang for our Liberation War

Since the beginning of the 1950s in East Bengal, now Bangladesh, poets, writers, artists, singers, and cultural personalities had immense contribution to the struggles for the Bengali language, Bengali culture, democracy, autonomy and self-determination. From the time that Pakistan came into being, and especially since the Language Movement of 1952, the movements that arose in the fields of art, literature, and culture, profoundly influenced people at all levels of society, alongside the country’s political struggles.

After the Language Movement of 1952, through two long decades of continuous struggle and sacrifice, when in 1971 the people of the country united in an armed struggle against the Pakistani ruling regime, almost all writers, artists, cultural activists, and intellectuals of our country did not limit their responsibility to merely expressing solidarity with this fight. They directly took part in it. Through poetry, songs, theatre, painting, cinema, and other forms, they inspired and motivated people who were either besieged within the country or gathered in camps and elsewhere.