Amended law to be passed soon to try Jamaat-e-Islami: Law minister

The law minister came up with this disclosure while addressing a workshop as the chief guest at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka.
Replying to a query, the minister said, "We are determined to bring the war criminals to book. A draft amendment of law has been sent to the cabinet division. We will pass the law within a few days. Then the trial will begin."
Jamaat-e-Islami is going forward with various plans ahead of the next parliamentary elections.
After a new political party, Bangladesh Development Party (BDP), applied to the election commission on Wednesday, a discussion has come up in the political arena whether the move is a part of those plans.
BDP is not admitting their connection with Jamaat. However, all leaders and activists of BDP are from Jamaat and its student wing Shibir.
When asked about BDP, the minister said he want to see how the EC deals with the matter. Then he will comment over the issue.