Former President Shahabuddin has left Bangabhaban

A day after resigning from the position of president, Md Shahabuddin along with his family has left Bangabhaban, today, Sunday at 2: 25 PM.

The motorcade of the former president was seen leaving Bangabhaban.

The motorcade included 18 vehicles, including the president's car and those from law enforcement agencies.

Starting from the afternoon, various media personnel were waiting in front of Bangabhaban. Curious onlookers also gathered on the street in front of Bangabhaban. Since the afternoon, law enforcement personnel were seen to be active in front of Bangabhaban.