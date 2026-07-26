Former President Shahabuddin has left Bangabhaban
A day after resigning from the position of president, Md Shahabuddin along with his family has left Bangabhaban, today, Sunday at 2: 25 PM.
The motorcade of the former president was seen leaving Bangabhaban.
The motorcade included 18 vehicles, including the president's car and those from law enforcement agencies.
Starting from the afternoon, various media personnel were waiting in front of Bangabhaban. Curious onlookers also gathered on the street in front of Bangabhaban. Since the afternoon, law enforcement personnel were seen to be active in front of Bangabhaban.
At Md Shahabuddin's residence on Road 123 in Gulshan, cleaning work is underway. It was observed on Saturday, that the seating area on the ground floor of the house has been freshly painted. Furniture is being cleaned. Before becoming president, Md Shahabuddin used to live in the apartment on the fifth floor of the house.
Security has been tightened at the former president's Gulshan residence as well. Since morning, members of the police, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies have been present there.
After leaving Bangabhaban, Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will carry out official duties there. However, he will stay at the official residence of the Speaker of the National Parliament.
Last Friday afternoon, Md. Shahabuddin sent his signed resignation letter to the Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
Upon receiving the resignation, the Speaker announced the matter at a press conference in the oath room of the Parliament building.
Simultaneously, according to the constitution, the Speaker declared that he would assume the responsibilities of the president.
Md. Shahabuddin vacated the presidential post almost two years before his term was to end, citing illness as the reason for his resignation.
Md. Shahabuddin was elected unopposed as the 22nd president of the country on 24 April 2023, through the nomination of the Awami League.
The presidential term is five years, which means his term was supposed to end in April 2028. However, he is leaving Bangabhaban about 21 months before the end of his term.