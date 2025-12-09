Govt ‘will not compromise’ on launch of NEIR, import duties may reduce

With a view to stopping the illegal entry and smuggling of mobile phones into the country, the government is set to launch the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) from 16 December. No further extension of time will be granted for this.

However, discussions are underway regarding the reduction of import duties on mobile phones and the introduction of a simplified process for legalising the currently unauthorised handsets held in traders’ inventories.

On Sunday, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser, sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), requesting the urgent issuance of a notification to reduce duty and VAT on mobile phone imports.