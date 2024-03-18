Train operation resumes 14 hrs after Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla
Train operation on the down line resumed 14 hours early Monday after the derailment of Bijoy Express at Nangalkot in Cumilla.
The railway authorities declared the down line suitable for train movement around 5:00am on Monday morning.
Nangalkot station master Md Jamal said the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-bound Parjatan Express crossed the spot after train service resumed.
Chattogram Eastern Railway Manager Saiful Islam said, the up line was completely crushed after the derailment of the Bijoy Express train. Most of the bogies were knocked down on the down line.
The rescue operation of two relief trains started at 7:00pm last night. After 9 hours, around 4:00am, the bogies on the down line were pulled away, he added.
After the derailment of Bijoy Express, about 500 meters of railway tracks were damaged.