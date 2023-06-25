Payra power plant to resume supply this afternoon

The Payra thermal power plant will resume electricity supply to the national grid around 4:00 pm on Sunday.
AM Khorshedul Alam, managing director of Bangladesh-China Power Company (BCPC) that owns the plant, made the announcement in the afternoon.
According to BCPC sources, the 1320 MW power plant ran out of coal and suspended power generation on 5 June. It could not procure the fossil fuel from the overseas suppliers due to the prevailing dollar crisis.
After several weeks, an Indonesian vessel arrived with 41,000 metric tonnes of coal at the Payra port on Friday. Lighterage vessels started unloading the coal immediately.
AM Khorshedul Alam said they have started the power generation process in the first unit of the plant. It will start supplying power to the national grid soon.
He also noted that a total of 15 vessels are scheduled to reach the Payra port with coal in the next few months. They are carrying a total of 730,000 tonnes of coal.