BNP leaders join govt orgs without resigning from party positions

The government has appointed BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Mohammad Mossaddique Hossain Bulbul as chairman of the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC). The appointment, made on 23 July, is for one year.

The appointment, made with the rank of an additional secretary (Grade 2), stipulated that the appointee must relinquish any involvement in another profession, business, or government, semi-government or private organisation or institution.

Bulbul has joined the BFIDC as its chairman but has not resigned from his position as BNP Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary.

In other words, he has not complied with the condition attached to his government appointment requiring him to relinquish his work-related association with any organisation.