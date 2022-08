The government has increased bus fare by 16 per cent in Dhaka and 22 per cent in long routes following the price hike of fuel oil.

The new bus fares will be effective from Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's head office in the city’s Banani on Saturday.

A government committee convened the meeting after prices of fuel oil were increased on Friday. The new prices have been effective from Saturday.