Chief adviser for preventing certification fraud to protect reputation in global labour market

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Sunday, directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to prevent forgery of skill development training certificates and the use of fake certificates to safeguard Bangladesh's reputation in the international labour market.

"There is significant demand for Bangladeshi workers in the global markets, but the reputation of the country's workforce is being undermined due to fraud and forgery related to skills training certificates," he said.

Issuing a warning that if employers lose trust, all skill development initiatives would fail, Professor Yunus said, "All these frauds must be stopped".

The Chief Adviser made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Governing Body of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) at his office in the capital’s Tejgaon area, said the chief adviser's press wing this afternoon.