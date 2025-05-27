Protests, work abstention announcements risk electricity supply in rural areas

Earlier in October last year, the protesting employees stopped the supply of electricity in various districts of the country. But this time, the association has been holding the demonstration while continuing the electricity supply. Although they have not been providing regular services, they have kept the emergency services open but that too could be stopped from today.

Eighty Palli Biddut Somitee of the REB supply electricity to the rural areas of the country. The employees and officials of the associations have been carrying out a movement for long to press home their two-point demand. They have now taken positions at the Central Shaheed Minar for the past six days to press home their six-point demand.

Thousands of the employees were seen chanting various slogans on Monday afternoon.

A media release sent by the Bangladesh Palli Biddut Association on Monday said the 80 Palli Biddut Somitee will observe work abstention keeping the emergency services open from Tuesday. The meter readers, who are members of the association, will join the demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar by submitting their ‘reading books’ simultaneously at 9:00 am Tuesday.