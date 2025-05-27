Protests, work abstention announcements risk electricity supply in rural areas
The employees of the Palli Biddut Somitee (an association of rural electrification board employees) have been staging demonstrations continuously for the last few days.
Several thousands of employees already joined the demonstrations at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka while others have been observing various programmes extending their support to the protesters. This has been disrupting regular services for consumers in different areas.
In this context, the demonstrators have announced work abstention from Tuesday, raising concerns over potential disruptions to electricity supply in the areas covered by the rural electrification board (REB).
Earlier in October last year, the protesting employees stopped the supply of electricity in various districts of the country. But this time, the association has been holding the demonstration while continuing the electricity supply. Although they have not been providing regular services, they have kept the emergency services open but that too could be stopped from today.
Eighty Palli Biddut Somitee of the REB supply electricity to the rural areas of the country. The employees and officials of the associations have been carrying out a movement for long to press home their two-point demand. They have now taken positions at the Central Shaheed Minar for the past six days to press home their six-point demand.
Thousands of the employees were seen chanting various slogans on Monday afternoon.
A media release sent by the Bangladesh Palli Biddut Association on Monday said the 80 Palli Biddut Somitee will observe work abstention keeping the emergency services open from Tuesday. The meter readers, who are members of the association, will join the demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar by submitting their ‘reading books’ simultaneously at 9:00 am Tuesday.
The media release further said they do not want to observe their programme creating sufferings to the people or by halting the services. That is why they requested the adviser for the power, energy and mineral resources to meet the demands. Otherwise the employees will be forced to announce tougher programmes, they warned.
The government will have to bear the responsibility of any public sufferings due to the movement, the release added.
The Palli Biddut Somitee officials and employees started their movement to press for two points from the beginning of the previous year. The movement took a new shift following the changeover in August.
At one stage they stopped the supply of electricity following the arrest of one of them in October last year. Since then, REB started taking punitive actions against some of the demonstrators on different grounds, including filing sedition cases.
The protestors alleged that as of now 29 of them were sacked, 40 suspended and over 6,000 transferred to areas far from their home districts.
