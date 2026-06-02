Measles cases continue despite vaccination campaign

The 250-bed General Hospital in Pabna had 50 measles patients admitted on Monday. During the previous 24 hours, the hospital admitted 12 new measles patients. Despite the vaccination campaign targeting children, measles transmission has not yet ceased in the district.

To address the measles outbreak, the health authorities initially launched a measles vaccination campaign on 5 April this year in 30 upazilas across 18 high-risk districts. The targeted areas included Pabna Sadar, Ishwardi, Atgharia and Bera upazilas.

The authorities subsequently expanded the vaccination programme to the remaining parts of the district on 20 April. However, people continue to contract measles.