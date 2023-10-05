Internet freedom declines in Bangladesh: Freedom House

Internet freedom in Bangladesh declined during the period spanning from June 2022 to May 2023, said US-based think tank Freedom House.
In a report titled ‘Freedom on the Net 2023, the think tank marked internet freedom in Bangladesh as "partly free" with a declining overall score of 41 out of 100 and painted a concerning picture of internet freedom here.
In detail, the country received 12 points out of 25 in terms of obstacles to internet access during the period. Besides, it has been awarded 18 points out of 35 when it comes to the issue of limiting content, and only 11 points from 40 in terms of violations of users rights.
The Freedom House made the ratings under three categories – Free, Partly Free and Not Free. The index grades score between 100-70 as free, 69-40 as partly free and below 39 as not free in using the Internet.
Last year, Bangladesh received an overall score of 43 out of 100, but remained categorised as "partly free." The decline underscored the growing challenges to internet freedom and human rights in the country.
It was noted in the latest report that online activists and journalists faced increasing levels of physical violence in Bangladesh during the period, while supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) encountered an ongoing crackdown.
The report mentioned a frequent throttling of internet and communications services just ahead of BNP rallies. The authorities continued to target opposition leaders, journalists, government critics, and ordinary internet users under the controversial Digital Security Act (DSA), leading to self-censorship online.
The report feared that the government's grip on the digital environment is set to tighten further thanks to proposed regulations and amendments to existing laws related to digital content, online news, and data protection.
During the period, the ruling Awami League has been found consolidating political power through sustained harassment of the opposition and those perceived to be allied with it, as well as of critical media and voices in civil society. Corruption has turned endemic as the anticorruption efforts have been weakened by politicised enforcement.
The report also highlighted serious concerns regarding the protection of human rights in Bangladesh. It said the due process guarantees have been poorly upheld, and security forces have allegedly violated human rights with near impunity.
Violence and discrimination against religious minorities and refugees, particularly the Rohingya who have fled Myanmar, continue to be significant problems in Bangladesh.