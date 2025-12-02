CHT Peace Accord implementation faces fresh complications

The Rangamati Hill District Council building remained under padlock for five days last month. Several Bengali organisations enforced the programme, demanding the cancellation of quotas for hill communities in public employment along with four other demands. Before that, the Council’s chairman, Kajal Talukder, was assaulted.

The Rangamati Hill District Council was formed in 1989. In the three decades since, no one has seen the Council, or any other hill district council, under lock and key.

The public humiliation of the Council’s chairman is also unprecedented in the region, says Gautam Dewan, the first elected chairman of the Rangamati Hill District Council.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that obstructing teacher recruitment in this manner is, in effect, an attempt to undermine the Peace Accord. During the past 18 months of the interim government, there has been no genuine attempt to implement the Accord; rather, efforts are underway to effectively “padlock” the Accord itself.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) have even witnessed several ‘untoward’ incidents over the past year and a half. These include the deaths of five people in law enforcement shootings, paralysis of district councils, the suspension of Land Commission meetings, and fresh armed clashes.

As a result, implementation of the Accord has become even more tangled. It is against this backdrop that the 28th anniversary of the CHT Peace Accord is being observed today, 2 December.