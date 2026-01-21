BNP unveils special plans in 8 sectors, including family card, farmer card

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has drawn up eight sector-based plans aimed at structural reform of state governance, restoration of democracy, and addressing fundamental crises in people’s lives.

The sectors include: family card, farmer card, health, education, employment and skills, sports, environment and climate resilience, and dignity and welfare of religious leaders.

The plans were presented by the BNP on Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in the capital before diplomats and development partners from various countries.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir attended the event as the chief guest, titled “BNP Policy Dissemination on Priority Social Policies.”

According to the BNP, a total of 30 representatives from different embassies participated in the programme. Among them were the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, the Malaysian high commissioner, and representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Russia, the European Union, Iran and Bahrain.

The keynote paper at the event was presented by Ziauddin Haider, an adviser to the BNP chairman.