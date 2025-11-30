Long tailback on Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway due to blockades

Blockades have been enforced at multiple points along the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar Highway demanding its expansion into a six-lane road.

As part of a pre-announced programme, the blockades began this morning, Sunday, in Lohagara and Satkania of Chattogram District and in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar.

The movement is being carried out under the banner of an organisation named ‘Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway development movement’.