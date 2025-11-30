Long tailback on Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway due to blockades
Blockades have been enforced at multiple points along the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar Highway demanding its expansion into a six-lane road.
As part of a pre-announced programme, the blockades began this morning, Sunday, in Lohagara and Satkania of Chattogram District and in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar.
The movement is being carried out under the banner of an organisation named ‘Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway development movement’.
At around 9:30 am, protesters were seen occupying the highway at Amirabad station in Lohagara, chanting various slogans calling for the upgrade to six lanes.
During this time, a traffic jam stretching nearly one kilometre had formed on both sides of the highway. Eyewitnesses reported that the blockade in Lohagara began at 9:00 am. Simultaneously, the highway was also blocked in the neighbouring Keranihat area of Satkania Upazila.
Meanwhile, the programme in the Matamuhuri Bridge area of Chakaria Upazila in Cox’s Bazar started at 10:00 am. People from various professions participated in the demonstration.
On site, protesters were seen occupying the bridge area with banners and festoons. A police team requested them to move, but the protesters stated they would not withdraw until their demands were met.
One of the organisers, Ibrahim Faruk Siddiqui, said that they had decided to continue their programme until 4:00 pm. Ambulances, fire service vehicles, airport-bound transport, examinees, medical service vehicles and emergency government vehicles would remain outside the scope of the blockade.
Syed Hasan, a former coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement in Chakaria, also joined the programme. He said the highway is the principal route for communication for millions of people in South Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban.
As it is currently only a two-lane road, frequent accidents occur, resulting in loss of life. Immediate steps must be taken to expand the highway to six lanes.
Tamim Mirza, an organiser of the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway development movement, told Prothom Alo that several programmes, including submitting memorandums and forming human chains had previously been held to press the same demand.
A press conference was later held to announce the blockade. As no specific assurance had been received from the government, the blockade was enforced.
When asked about the matter, Salahuddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dohazari highway police station, told Prothom Alo, “The matter of the blockade has been reported to the higher authorities. Necessary action will be taken as per their instructions.”